Hardik Pandya likely to be India's next white-ball captain: Report

Hindustan Times
22 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 12:43 pm

Pandya led Gujarat Titans from the front in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, scoring 487 runs in 15 games at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. Pandya also took eight wickets throughout the tournament.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya could become India's next captain in ODIs and T20Is, as per sources.

The sources told ANI that the plan to make Pandya the next white-ball skipper has been discussed with the all-rounder.

"We have this plan and we discussed it with Hardik. He has asked for some days for a response. No decision has been taken in this regard but we are currently in the thought process to give him the white-ball captaincy, let us see how things go further," a source told ANI.

Pandya led Gujarat Titans from the front in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, scoring 487 runs in 15 games at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. Pandya also took eight wickets throughout the tournament.

In Blue colours, Pandya had his first experience as the vice-captain during the home series against South Africa that took place in June. The series had ended in a 2-2 draw after the final T20I was washed out.

He was then named as the captain of the Indian team that went to Ireland to play two T20Is. India won the series 2-0. After this, Pandya was named as the vice-captain of India's T20I series against West Indies, which India won 4-1.

Pandya led the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy. India won the series 1-0. He also played a stellar role in some matches in T20 World Cup.

In 27 matches and 25 innings this year, he has scored 607 runs at an average of 33.72, with three half-centuries and the best individual score of 71*. He has also taken 20 wickets this year in the 20-over format.

Also in 3 ODIs this year, he has scored 100 runs in two innings, with the best score of 71*. He has also taken six wickets in the 50-over format this year.

