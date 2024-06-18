Harbhajan urges Kirsten to step down as Pakistan head coach

Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten slammed the players for their performance and questioned their approach after they suffered an early exit in the T20 World Cup.

Sources told Geo News that Kirsten expressed concern over the fitness of the players and stated that they are not up to the mark.

The former off-spinner even stated that it would be nice to see Kirsten return to India and train with the senior national squad.

Harbhajan took to X, referring to the former South African as one of the rarest diamonds and a special man to them.

"Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach ,Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary" Harbhajan wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Kirsten went on to point out that the team's skill level is significantly low compared to their competitors.

"Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten said, as quoted from Geo News.

Kirsten is the head of the white-ball coaching team, however, his tenure has begun with subpar performances in the T20I series against England and the ICC T20 World Cup 20024.

He led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup as a coach, and he has since worked with South Africa and a few T20 clubs across the world. Gary was given Pakistan's responsibility ahead of the four T20Is against Jos Buttler's team, but the subcontinent team struggled.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage. Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam opened up on his future as the skipper of the Pakistan white-ball team and said the final call would only be made by the Pakistan Cricket Board .

Babar received heavy criticism from some sections of fans as well as former Pakistan cricketers after the Men in Green suffered a shock early exit from the tournament.

While addressing a press conference, he spoke about his future as Pakistan's white-ball captain. Babar assured that he will "openly" tell everyone if he decides to step down as the skipper yet again.

"Secondly - about the captaincy - when I had left it, I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it, and I announced it myself," Babar said in the post-match press conference.

"Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you. But for now, I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he added.