Happy to have gotten the team over the line this time: Shamim

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:39 pm

In the third and final T20I, he played another superb innings of 31 off 15 deliveries and got Bangladesh over the line. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

20-year old Shamim Hossain played an enterprising knock of 29 off 13 on debut in the second T20I but couldn't win the match for his side. But in the third and final T20I, he played another superb innings of 31 off 15 deliveries and got Bangladesh over the line. 

"I was disappointed not to finish it off in the last match. That's when I decided that I would try my best to get my team over the line in the third match if I got an opportunity. I have done that successfully and that's why I am very happy," Shamim said after the match.

Shamim was a key member of the Bangladesh team that won the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. The youngster said that the challenge is much tougher in senior cricket. "International cricket is very tough. I have previously played club cricket and under-19 cricket. You hardly get bad balls in international cricket. So you need to be brave enough to back yourself to play shots off good balls," he remarked.

The youngster has been in sublime form in the shortest format. Before making his debut, he lit up the stage in the Dhaka Premier League T20 with his explosive batting. 

