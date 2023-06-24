Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Top five highlights from Argentina’s victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Lionel Messi turned 36 on Saturday (July 24). The former Barcelona departed PSG after the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season as a free agent and signed a deal with MLS side Inter Miami. He had an unceremonious exit from Paris as PSG fans jeered him in his final fixture for the club. Despite that, the attacker will have plenty of positives, having led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, in December.

To celebrate his birthday, here are Messi's top five highlights from the 2022 World Cup:

5) Long-range screamer vs Mexico in the group stage

Argentina began their 2022 World Cup campaign with a shock 1-2 defeat vs Saudi Arabia. The match saw Messi convert a 10th-minute penalty, but the CONMEBOL side was taken aback when the Asian side scored two early goals in the second half.

Needing to stay afloat in Qatar, they needed a win against Mexico in their next fixture. After a nervy first half, both sides entered half-time with the score level at 0-0. Deciding to change the tide of the match single-handedly, Messi received a pass from Di Maria in the 64th minute. 25 yards out, the Argentina captain drove a long-range screamer past a crowd of bodies into the bottom corner. Such was the importance of the goal, that Argentina fans went bonkers in the stands. To calm down nerves, Messi assisted Enzo Fernandez in the 87th minute as Argentina sealed a 2-0 win.

4) Assist vs Netherlands in the quarter-final

Argentina faced the mighty Dutch in the quarter-finals and the pre-match atmosphere saw plenty of drama. Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal, while speaking to the media, stated that Messi's lack of defending was a weakness for Argentina. Argentina took the lead in the 35th minute and Messi's assist was simply exquisite. He twisted free and burst forward from central midfield, and then delivered a no-look reverse pass for Nahuel Molina, who simply poked in a finish.

The match ended as a 2-2 draw, and then Argentina won 4-3 in the shootout.

3) Juan Roman Riquelme celebration and post-match reaction vs Netherlands in the quarter-final

Argentina's second goal in the match vs Netherlands was a Messi spot-kick. After scoring, he directed his celebration towards Van Gaal, cupping his ears. It was inspired by former player Riquelme, one of Messi's childhood idols, who was once brutally ousted from Barcelona by Van Gaal. After the match, Messi also had an argument with Wout Weghorst in the tunnel, where he called the Dutch forward a fool.

Riquelme on Messi's celebration:



"You can't make the best angry. It's better to hug him, kiss him. If you make him angry, it's worse. If you make the best one angry, it's impossible to beat him. Van Gaal's words is the best what's happened to Argentina."pic.twitter.com/uW5VQMg2wg— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) January 26, 2023

Lionel Messi to Wout Weghorst after the match: "What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!" 😨pic.twitter.com/LaJlIgpaRy— SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 10, 2022

2) Assist vs Croatia in the semi-final

Argentina faced Croatia in the semi-finals, in what was expected to be a tight affair. But instead, it turned out to be one-sided as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win. The highlight of the match was a Messi assist for Argentina's third goal. Receiving the ball, Messi surged past Josko Gvardiol, and entered the Croatian box from the right flank. Twisting and turning, he outfoxed the defender and assisted Alvarez for a simple tap-in.

Messi destroying Gvardiol in slow motion is the best thing you'll ever see



pic.twitter.com/Kl2AiggHu9 https://t.co/SKJsaxBMGJ— Muhannad Jamal (@JamalMuhannad) June 20, 2023

1) Goal vs France in the final

Messi's goal in the final vs France wasn't a typical goal, reflective of his brilliance. But it was crucial as it gave Argentina the lead in extra-time, only for Mbappe to equalise and take it to penalties. Messi simply had to tap it in after a deflection off Lloris, which followed after a brilliant Argentine counter-attack.