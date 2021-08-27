Happy birthday Don Bradman: five unbreakable records that show why he's the greatest cricketer of all time

He scored 18 and 1 on his Test debut and made a duck in his last match. But what Sir Donald George Bradman did in between was nothing short of incredible. Bradman is, without a shred of doubt, the greatest cricketer of all-time and his monumental batting average (99.94) is one of the most outstanding achievements ever by a sportsperson.

On the occasion of Sir Bradman's 113th birthday, let us look at some of his records that are nearly impossible to break.

Highest batting average in Tests (99.94)

Bradman only needed four runs in his last innings to register a Test average of 100 in Tests. But the legendary cricketer fell for a duck which meant his average would remain just short of 100. Bradman scored 6996 runs at a staggering average of 99.94 in 52 Tests and his average is comfortably the highest among batters who have at least 2000 Test runs. Bradman's successor Steven Smith is the second person on the list with an average of 61.8 in Tests. Bradman's average is 61.71% better than that of Smith which suggests the reason why this very record of his is considered unbreakable.

Highest conversion rate from fifties to hundreds (69.05%):

Sir Don Bradman has an unbelievable conversion rate of 69.05% from fifties to hundreds in Tests. The Aussie legend crossed the 50-run mark 42 times and converted them into hundreds on 29 occasions. Among the batters who have scored a minimum of 5000 runs in Tests, Virat Kohli's conversion rate of 51.92% is the second-highest. The Indian captain has 27 hundreds and 25 fifties in Tests to his name.

Highest percentage of runs scored by team (24.97%):

Sir Don Bradman contributed almost one-fourth of the total runs scored by Australia during his career. His percentage (24.97%) is easily the highest if we consider a cutoff of 20 Test matches. The next name on the list is George Headley. The Caribbean legend scored 21.61% of the team total in his 22-Test career. Headley's compatriot Brian Lara also features in the list with 18.96%.

Most runs in a five-match Test series (974):

Bradman holds the record of scoring the highest runs in a five-match Test series. In the 1930 Ashes, Bradman batted in seven innings and scored a jaw-dropping 974 runs at an average of 139.14. He notched up four centuries in that series, including his career-best 334. Apart from Bradman, only England great Wally Hammond could score in excess of 900 runs in a five-match series.

Most Test runs against an opposition (5028):

Sir Don Bradman scored 5028 runs in Tests against England, which is by far the highest against a specific opponent. Bradman played 37 of his 52 Tests against arch rivals England and scored 5028 runs with the help of 19 hundreds and 12 fifties. No batter could even score 4000 runs against a single opposition, let alone 5000. England legend Sir Jack Hobbs scored 3636 runs against Australia and is the second name on the list.