Hansi Flick fired as Germany manager ahead of Euro 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Germany have sacked coach Hansi Flick just nine months from hosting Euro 2024 after Saturday's humiliating 4-1 loss to Japan, the German FA (DFB) announced on Sunday.

Flick became the first and only Germany head coach to be sacked since the position was created in 1926. German FA sporting director Rudi Voeller, who coached the side to a 2002 World Cup final against Brazil, will take over on an interim basis.

