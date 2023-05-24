Hanoi GM Chess: IM Fahad of Bangladesh maintains solo lead

In the day's 5th round match in the morning, IM Fahad Rahman won against WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam.

International Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh maintained his sole lead in the Hanoi Grandmaster Chess Tournament-2' 2023 securing 5 points after the 6th round matches held in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday.

The 5th and 6th round matches were held today (Wednesday).

In the day's 5th round match in the morning, IM Fahad Rahman won against WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam.

Fahad played with white pieces in Queen's Indian Declined system game and won against WGM Phung at 62nd move.

In the day's 6th round match in the afternoon, IM Fahad drew with CM Wong Zhenyong Jayden of Singapore.

Fahad played with white pieces against CM Jayden in the Exchange variation of Queen's Indian Declined game and settled for draw at 61st move.

The 7th and 8th round matches will be held on Thursday.

In the 7th round match in the morning, IM Fahad will play against IM Tran Minh Thang while in the 8th round match in the afternoon, Fahad will play against IM Labog Eric Jr. of Philippines.

