Hamza Choudhury meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Sports

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 10:06 am

The footballer, who has a Bangladeshi mother, has a photo of him with the PM on social media going viral.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury has met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her visit to London on Wednesday. 

The footballer, who has a Bangladeshi mother, has a photo of him with the PM on social media going viral.

Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuyan also shared the picture on his official Instagram account.

The midfielder recently captained Leicester in their Carabao Cup match against Brighton, which they won on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. 

The 24-year old has so far represented England's U-21 team and has hopes of representing the senior team too. 

Sheikh Hasina will stay in London till November 9 before leaving for Paris as part of her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France.

