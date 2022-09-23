'Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh'

If Hamza Choudhury decides to play for Bangladesh in international football, he can serve as a role model for the younger generation, according to Watford head coach Rob Edwards.

The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who is of Grenadien and Sylheti descent, this week left open the idea of playing for Bangladesh in an interview with Nujum Sports, where he also became the organisation's newest ambassador.

The interview was broadcast on Sky Sports News.

Watford manager Edwards acknowledged reading the article on Sky Sports' digital channels and stated that if Choudhury chooses to represent Bangladesh, he will instil newfound confidence in the next generation of youngsters.

In response to a question about the possible influence Choudhury may have, Edwards stated, "I believe that could be a beautiful thing if that's what he chooses to do. I think he can be a real beacon for young Bangladeshi kids, who could look to him and say I can do that."

"Hamza can be a real shining light as someone, who can encourage others to take up the sport. If he chooses to do it, I think it could be really positive for a lot of people."

Choudhury had trouble getting playing time at Leicester the previous season, but since joining the Hornets on a season-long loan with a buy option, he has become a staple in Edwards' lineup.

Edwards added: "He's been a joy to work with. He is someone who absolutely gives 100 per cent every single day. He's very positive and you can see that in his performances. I can't speak highly enough of him. Definitely [the best is yet to come from him], no doubt about it. He's a very good young player and a very good person as well."

The East and South East Asian Hornets fan group at Watford welcomed Choudhury last month, and they expressed their happiness at having a British Asian join the football team.

ESEA Hornets, a group of fans linked with Fans for Diversity, collaborated with Watford, the Frank Soo Foundation, Sky Sports, and Sporting Equals on a free event at Vicarage Road on Thursday night to promote the inclusion of East and South East Asians in the "Beautiful Game."

Visitors entered through the players' entrance and relished refreshments in the player and family-only lounge on game days.

Following that, a panel discussion involving England Women senior physiotherapist Alicia Tang, FA coach developer Lawrence Lok, and ESEA Hornets founder Alan Lau took place inside Watford's press conference room.

The conversation was moderated by sports journalist Josh Sim.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Watford Community Sports and Education Trust, Karen Stephanou, told Sky Sports News: "It was a fantastic evening, bringing together different communities including lots of different supporters' groups, which was also really nice to see. We've already had some great feedback from those that have come along about what more we can do to support communities, raise awareness and increase opportunities."

ESEA Hornets founder Lau added: "It was an important event and a good starting point. The idea was to get people in the room talking because that's how we change things, by all working together and making progress.

"It's been amazing working with Watford. It's almost too easy sometimes because Watford get it and have been really open to everything I have wanted to do. It's also amazing for me as a Watford fan to have the club reciprocate that love, I guess."