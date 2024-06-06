Hamza Choudhury applies for Bangladeshi passport, set to represent national team in September

British-Bengali footballer Hamza Choudhury applied for a Bangladeshi passport on Wednesday, hoping to begin his new journey in the red and green shirt after reaching an agreement in principle earlier this year.

The Bangladesh Football Federation's general secretary, Imran Hossain Tushar, acknowledged the latest situation to the media

Hamza was born in the United Kingdom and is of Grenadian and Bangladeshi descent, as his mother is from the Sylhet division.

"Hamza has applied for a Bangladeshi passport. His mother gave this information to us. The rest is just a matter of finishing official procedures," said Tushar.

The federation's general secretary stated that after Hamza receives the passport, the process of acquiring clearance from the Football Association will begin, given he previously represented England at youth level.

Earlier in February, news broke of BFF and Hamza's mutual agreement.

Soon after, Hamza's family members travelled to Bangladesh to finish the birth registration.

On Wednesday, Sonia Munni, First Secretary at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, uploaded a Facebook post with a photo of Hamza at her office.

She also wrote: "Hope that Hamza Choudhury will be joining the Bangladesh national football team soon! Had a nice chat with him this morning."

The BFF expects the Leicester City midfielder to join the national squad in September.