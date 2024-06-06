Hamza Choudhury applies for Bangladeshi passport, set to represent national team in September

Sports

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 08:49 pm

Related News

Hamza Choudhury applies for Bangladeshi passport, set to represent national team in September

On Wednesday, Sonia Munni, First Secretary at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, uploaded a Facebook post with a photo of Hamza at her office.

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 08:49 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

British-Bengali footballer Hamza Choudhury applied for a Bangladeshi passport on Wednesday, hoping to begin his new journey in the red and green shirt after reaching an agreement in principle earlier this year.

The Bangladesh Football Federation's general secretary, Imran Hossain Tushar, acknowledged the latest situation to the media

Hamza was born in the United Kingdom and is of Grenadian and Bangladeshi descent, as his mother is from the Sylhet division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Hamza has applied for a Bangladeshi passport. His mother gave this information to us. The rest is just a matter of finishing official procedures," said Tushar.

The federation's general secretary stated that after Hamza receives the passport, the process of acquiring clearance from the Football Association will begin, given he previously represented England at youth level.

Earlier in February, news broke of BFF and Hamza's mutual agreement.

Soon after, Hamza's family members travelled to Bangladesh to finish the birth registration.

On Wednesday, Sonia Munni, First Secretary at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, uploaded a Facebook post with a photo of Hamza at her office.

She also wrote: "Hope that Hamza Choudhury will be joining the Bangladesh national football team soon! Had a nice chat with him this morning."

The BFF expects the Leicester City midfielder to join the national squad in September.

 

 

 

Top News / Football

Hamza Choudhury / bangladesh football team / Leicester City

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

14m | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget in brief

Budget in brief

29m | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

34m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

2h | Videos