Half-centuries from Litton, Tamim, Anamul and Mushfiqur power Tigers to 303 in first ODI

A strong performance from the top-order with the bat helped Bangladesh go past the 300-run mark in the first innings of the first ODI in Harare against Zimbabwe. The visitors finished with 303 for two after 50 overs as all of the top four got fifties.

Opening batters - Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das - got Bangladesh off to a positive start with 52 for no loss in the first 10 overs. But the duo slowed down a bit after that.

Tamim timed the ball pretty well early in the innings and maintained a strike-rate close to 100 until he reached the 40s. Tamim, who was on 40 off 49 at one stage, took 79 balls to reach his fifty. On the other hand, Litton started off slow but later accelerated and reduced the gap between the number of runs and balls big time.

En route to his 88-ball-62, Tamim became the first Bangladeshi batter to score 8000 runs in ODIs. Sikandar Raza accounted for Tamim's wicket.

Litton, after scoring his fifty off 75 balls, pressed the pedal hard and before being forced to retire hurt scored 81 off 89 with the help of nine fours and a six. Tamim and Litton stitched a partnership of 119 off 25.4 overs.

Anamul Haque, in his comeback match in ODIs, played with appreciable intent and wasn't afraid to take the bowlers on. The right-hander, coming in at three, got himself going with a six off Victor Nyauchi over the square leg boundary, the shorter side of the ground. He reached his fourth ODI fifty with a six down the ground off Milton Shumba.

Anamul was dropped by Wessley Madhevere at deep cover on 71 but couldn't make use of the reprieve as he was dismissed by Victor Nyauchi some time later for 73 off 62. He added 96 off just 76 with Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh scored 90 off the final 10 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 52 off 49 and Mahmudullah played a good cameo of 20 off 12.