Hakim Ziyech & Kalidou Koulibaly set to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

Hakim Ziyech is on his way from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, while Kalidou Koulibaly is also on his way to the Middle East.

Chelsea are aiming to raise funds this summer, both in response to two periods of significant spending and to fund additional business this year, with Ziyech and Koulibaly among the players available for transfer.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly was recently in Saudi Arabia for discussions with a number of football officials, and one of the subjects of discussion was the availability of Chelsea's fringe players.

The Saudi chiefs have moved quickly and sources have confirmed to 90min that Ziyech will be the first Chelsea player to head over to the Middle East this summer.

Ziyech has agreed a three-year deal to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and will soon undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on the move.

Koulibaly's transfer to Al-Hilal is being discussed. The former Napoli centre-back has rejected a loan return to Serie A in favour of a permanent move to Saudi Arabia.

Personal arrangements are nearing completion, with a three-year contract until 2026 also on the table for the 31-year-old.

In other news, Saudi officials are still in talks with keeper Edouard Mendy and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's representation. There are currently no deals in place for either player, but sources close to Chelsea suggest the Blues are convinced both will leave for Saudi Arabia.

Romelu Lukaku has been targeted but is keen to remain in Europe, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has been also discussed but is not currently interested in a move to the Middle East.