Hakim Ziyech & Kalidou Koulibaly set to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

Sports

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

Hakim Ziyech & Kalidou Koulibaly set to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

Chelsea are aiming to raise funds this summer, both in response to two periods of significant spending and to fund additional business this year, with Ziyech and Koulibaly among the players available for transfer.

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:11 pm
Hakim Ziyech &amp; Kalidou Koulibaly set to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

Hakim Ziyech is on his way from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, while Kalidou Koulibaly is also on his way to the Middle East.

Chelsea are aiming to raise funds this summer, both in response to two periods of significant spending and to fund additional business this year, with Ziyech and Koulibaly among the players available for transfer.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly was recently in Saudi Arabia for discussions with a number of football officials, and one of the subjects of discussion was the availability of Chelsea's fringe players.

The Saudi chiefs have moved quickly and sources have confirmed to 90min that Ziyech will be the first Chelsea player to head over to the Middle East this summer.

Ziyech has agreed a three-year deal to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and will soon undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on the move.

Koulibaly's transfer to Al-Hilal is being discussed. The former Napoli centre-back has rejected a loan return to Serie A in favour of a permanent move to Saudi Arabia.

Personal arrangements are nearing completion, with a three-year contract until 2026 also on the table for the 31-year-old.

In other news, Saudi officials are still in talks with keeper Edouard Mendy and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's representation. There are currently no deals in place for either player, but sources close to Chelsea suggest the Blues are convinced both will leave for Saudi Arabia.

Romelu Lukaku has been targeted but is keen to remain in Europe, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has been also discussed but is not currently interested in a move to the Middle East.

Football

Kalidou Koulibaly / Hakim Ziyech / Chelsea FC / Al Hilal / Al Nassr / Al Ittihad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

32m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline