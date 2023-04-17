Habibur smashes 66-ball-101 in Gazi Group's big win over Shinepukur

BSS
17 April, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 07:44 pm

Habibur smoked 14 fours and six sixes for his knock as Gazi Group racked up a mammoth 333-8 after opting to bat first.

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Opener Habibur Rahman blasted a marauding 66 ball-101 as Gazi Group Cricketers crushed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 156 runs to confirm a spot in the Super League phase as the last team at BKSP-4 ground .

After the victory Gazi Group put them in sixth position, claiming 11 points from 11 matches.

Habibur smoked 14 fours and six sixes for his knock as Gazi Group racked up a mammoth 333-8 after opting to bat first.

Habibur's knock was complemented by Indian recruit Ravi Teja who struck 85 ball-90. They however paved the platform of big total, combining for a 106 off just 87 deliveries. Teja hit six fours and four sixes for his knock.

SM Mehrob later utilized the platform well with 39 ball-48, a knock laced with one four and four sixes. In total Gazi Group batters hit 16 sixes in the match.

Masum Khan Tutul was the standout bowler for Shinepukur with 3-58 while Hasan Murad took 2-58.

Pacer Anamul Haque snared 4-41 and Mahmudul Hasan returned figures of 3-34 as Shinepukur was bowled out for 177 in 37.1 overs. Wicket-keeper Tahjibul Islam made team-high 69.

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

