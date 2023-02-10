Habibur, Joy star in Khulna's thriling win over Barishal

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 11:00 pm

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 11:00 pm
Habibur, Joy star in Khulna&#039;s thriling win over Barishal

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's unbeaten half-century and Habibur Rahman's magnificent cameo of 30* off nine helped Khulna Tigers finish the tournament on a high as they beat Fortune Barishal by six wickets.

Barishal, powered by Protea all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius' 48 off 29 and contributions from Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat, scored 169 for eight. 

They were set for a bigger total but Mohammad Saifuddin's 4/20 stemmed the run flow.

Khulna's Andy Balbirnie (37 off 33) started well at the top. Joy (64* off 43) notched up yet another fifty. 

They required 39 off 19 when Yasir Ali got out. Then Habibur smashed two fours and three sixes to seal the deal with three balls to spare.

 

 

 

