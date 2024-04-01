'Haaland's like a League Two player’: Roy Keane slams Man City striker for poor performance

Roy Keane compared Erling Haaland's overall football performance to that of a fourth-tier player following Manchester City's goalless draw against Arsenal.

Despite leading as the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 18 goals and poised for a second consecutive golden boot, Haaland's abilities beyond scoring goals failed to impress the pundit on Easter Sunday.

"The level of his general play is so poor," said Keane on Sky Sports.

"Not just today, laying stuff off, headers or whatever it might be. In front of goal he is the best player in the world but his general play, for such a player, is so poor."

"He is almost like a League Two player. His general play has to improve, but it will over the next few years. He's a brilliant striker, he's fantastic but he has to improve his all-round game."

"Haaland today is a strange one," said Micah Richards. "He's obviously an excellent finisher but sometimes in his build-up and hold-up play he finds it very difficult to do. He just misses the ball, obviously he wasn't concentrating on the connection."

The stalemate in Manchester ensured that Liverpool climbed to the top of the table, with Arsenal closely trailing by two points. Meanwhile, City lagged behind by an additional point and have yet to secure a victory against a top-five team this season.