'Haaland's like a League Two player’: Roy Keane slams Man City striker for poor performance

Sports

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:58 pm

Related News

'Haaland's like a League Two player’: Roy Keane slams Man City striker for poor performance

“Not just today, laying stuff off, headers or whatever it might be. In front of goal he is the best player in the world but his general play, for such a player, is so poor."

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:58 pm
&#039;Haaland&#039;s like a League Two player’: Roy Keane slams Man City striker for poor performance

Roy Keane compared Erling Haaland's overall football performance to that of a fourth-tier player following Manchester City's goalless draw against Arsenal.

Despite leading as the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 18 goals and poised for a second consecutive golden boot, Haaland's abilities beyond scoring goals failed to impress the pundit on Easter Sunday.

"The level of his general play is so poor," said Keane on Sky Sports.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Not just today, laying stuff off, headers or whatever it might be. In front of goal he is the best player in the world but his general play, for such a player, is so poor."

"He is almost like a League Two player. His general play has to improve, but it will over the next few years. He's a brilliant striker, he's fantastic but he has to improve his all-round game."

"Haaland today is a strange one," said Micah Richards. "He's obviously an excellent finisher but sometimes in his build-up and hold-up play he finds it very difficult to do. He just misses the ball, obviously he wasn't concentrating on the connection."

The stalemate in Manchester ensured that Liverpool climbed to the top of the table, with Arsenal closely trailing by two points. Meanwhile, City lagged behind by an additional point and have yet to secure a victory against a top-five team this season. 

Football

Erling Braut Haaland / Roy Keane / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

7h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

23h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

54m | Videos
Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh

2h | Videos
During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

4h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

5h | Videos