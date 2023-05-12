Haaland wins Football Writers' Association's player of the year award

Sports

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Haaland wins Football Writers' Association's player of the year award

Norway international Haaland, who has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions for City this campaign, triumphed with 72% of the votes -- the biggest margin since the Premier League began.

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:28 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been named the Football Writers' Association's men's player of the year, while Chelsea's Sam Kerr won the women's award, it was announced on Friday.

Norway international Haaland, who has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions for City this campaign, triumphed with 72% of the votes -- the biggest margin since the Premier League began.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka came second among the votes followed by his team mate Martin Odegaard.

In the women's game, Australia international Kerr became the first player to win consecutive awards after she bagged twice as many votes as Aston Villa's Rachel Daly. Chelsea's Lauren James came third.

Haaland and Kerr will receive their awards at a ceremony on 25 May.

Haaland's City are top of the Premier League table by one point with four games remaining, while Kerr's Chelsea are second in the Women's Super League standings.

 

Football

Erling Haaland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

8h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

10h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

10h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

9h | TBS Health
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

5h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh