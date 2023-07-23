Haaland scores twice as City hit five in Tokyo friendly

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City roared back from two goals down to beat J-League champions Yokohama F-Marinos 5-3 on Sunday in their first match of a pre-season tour of Japan.

John Stones, Julian Alvarez and Rodri were also on target for Pep Guardiola's side in their first outing since completing a historic treble by winning the Champions League final last month.

Only four of the players who started that game were in the initial City XI against Marinos in Tokyo, and after 27 minutes they found themselves a goal down.

Anderson Lopes latched onto the rebound after Stefan Ortega saved his initial shot, converting crisply into the bottom corner.

Right-back Ken Matsubara made it 2-0 only 10 minutes later, expertly steering home with his first touch after fellow full-back Katsuya Nagato had crossed into his path from the left wing.

Stones pulled one back for City in the 40th minute, coolly slotting home from just inside the area after Alvarez's lay-off.

Two minutes later City were level as Marinos goalkeeper Jun Ichimori surrendered possession cheaply under pressure from Kalvin Phillips and Alvarez was on hand to stroke home.

Haaland, one of 10 outfield changes made by Guardiola at half-time, didn't take long to put City ahead.

The Norwegian -- who scored 52 goals in his debut season at City -- fired home from an acute angle after receiving possession from fellow substitute Phil Foden in the 52nd minute.

Rodri, whose goal sealed the Champions League title in Istanbul, added a fourth 20 minutes later.

Kenta Inoue struck a late consolation for Marinos with four minutes to play, before Haaland tapped home his second in the second minute of stoppage time.

City will next play Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Tokyo. They then travel to Seoul to take on Atletico Madrid.