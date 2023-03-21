Haaland to miss Norways's Euro qualifiers with groin injury

Sports

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Haaland to miss Norways's Euro qualifiers with groin injury

"After doing tests and examinations yesterday, it became clear that he will not make the matches against Spain and Georgia," national team doctor Ola Sand said. "It is better that he then gets medical follow-up in the club."

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 06:12 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Norway striker Erling Haaland will miss their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia after picking up a groin injury in Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley, the Norwegian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Haaland, who has 21 goals in 23 appearances for Norway, has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 42 goals for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last June.

"After doing tests and examinations yesterday, it became clear that he will not make the matches against Spain and Georgia," national team doctor Ola Sand said. "It is better that he then gets medical follow-up in the club."

Norway are in Group A along with Cyprus, Georgia, Scotland and Spain. They play Spain in Malaga on Saturday before travelling to face Georgia on Tuesday.

"Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not play for the team," national team coach Stale Solbakken said. "Fortunately, there is still plenty of confidence, talent and unity in this group to win points in the next games."

Football

Erling Haaland / Norway Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

8h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

8h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

32m | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Now | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

2h | TBS Today
48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max