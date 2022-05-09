Haaland to Man City a "deal done" according to reports

Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City is now a "done deal", The Athletic reported. Quoting German sources, The Athletic further mentioned that the prolific Norway striker's proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City should be confirmed this week.

Initial personal terms between the current Premier League leaders and Haaland were agreed last month after the 21-year-old gave his approval to the switch. That part of the matter is said to be complete.

According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Borussia Dortmund that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The release clause on his contract is €75 million.

The clause stipulates that Haaland's transfer fee will have to be paid in one payment, unlike many of the other top transfers that happen in several installments.

Some details are still to be finalised for the deal that is expected to be announced later this week.

If the situation proceeds as expected, the Leeds-born forward will become a City player in due course and start with his new employers when they begin their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign.

Haaland, son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, began his career at Bryne and Molde in Norway, then spent a year with Austria's Red Bull Salzburg before joining Dortmund in January 2020.

He has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances there, and despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning English champions and current leaders are on track to sign one of the hottest properties in world football.