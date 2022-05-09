Haaland to Man City a "deal done" according to reports

Sports

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

Haaland to Man City a "deal done" according to reports

Initial personal terms between the current Premier League leaders and Haaland were agreed last month after the 21-year-old gave his approval to the switch.

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 04:13 pm
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring. Reuters
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring. Reuters

Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City is now a "done deal", The Athletic reported. Quoting German sources, The Athletic further mentioned that the prolific Norway striker's proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City should be confirmed this week.

Initial personal terms between the current Premier League leaders and Haaland were agreed last month after the 21-year-old gave his approval to the switch. That part of the matter is said to be complete.

According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Borussia Dortmund that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The release clause on his contract is €75 million.

The clause stipulates that Haaland's transfer fee will have to be paid in one payment, unlike many of the other top transfers that happen in several installments.

Some details are still to be finalised for the deal that is expected to be announced later this week.

If the situation proceeds as expected, the Leeds-born forward will become a City player in due course and start with his new employers when they begin their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign.

Haaland, son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, began his career at Bryne and Molde in Norway, then spent a year with Austria's Red Bull Salzburg before joining Dortmund in January 2020.

He has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances there, and despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning English champions and current leaders are on track to sign one of the hottest properties in world football.

Football

Erling Braut Haaland / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

3h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

4h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

4h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

2h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

4h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

21h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play