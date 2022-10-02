Haaland makes Premier League history with third consecutive home hattrick in Manchester derby

02 October, 2022, 11:15 pm
Erling Haaland made Premier League history after the Manchester City forward became the first man to score three consecutive home-game hattricks in the competition with his derby-day haul against Manchester United.

The Norway international, who became just the third City player to net a trio of goals in a derby encounter between the two clubs, was at the centre of a dominant display from Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad Stadium.

Having already torn up the top-flight scoring charts with a blistering start to the campaign, the attacker added to his growing goal collection with a trio of superb finishes on Sunday.

In the process, he became the first player in the competition's history to score hattricks in three home matches on the trot, having also achieved the feat against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest last month.

It means that Haaland now has as many Premier League hattricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, who cut a forlorn figure as an unused substitute for Erik ten Hag's brittle visitors on the bench.

The forward was also joined by team-mate Phil Foden in vying for the match ball as the England international swiftly followed him to become the fourth City hattrick scorer in Manchester derby history, two of which Haaland assisted to rack up five overall goal involvements.

