Haaland hattrick helps City cruise past Fulham 5-1

Sports

AFP
02 September, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Haaland hattrick helps City cruise past Fulham 5-1

Haaland, who broke several scoring records last season, added another on Saturday, becoming the fastest player to reach 50 goal involvements, with 42 goals and nine assists in just 39 Premier League appearances.

AFP
02 September, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat-trick as pacesetters Manchester City maintained their 100% record in the Premier League with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday.

Julian Alvarez and Nathan Ake opened the scoring for the champions, who have beaten Fulham in their last 15 league meetings and now top the table with a perfect 12 points from four games. Fulham, who scored an early equaliser through Tim Ream before being overrun, have four points from their four games.

Haaland, who broke several scoring records last season, added another on Saturday, becoming the fastest player to reach 50 goal involvements, with 42 goals and nine assists in just 39 Premier League appearances.

The most controversial moment of the game was Ake's goal seconds before halftime, which appeared set to be ruled out as Manuel Akanji was standing in an offside position in front of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno and jumped over the ball on its way into the net. But VAR ruled that the goal was valid.

Football

Erling Haaland / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

7h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

4h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

8h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

8h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh