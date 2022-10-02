Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United 6-3

Sports

Reuters
02 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:19 pm

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City put United to the sword in a ruthless display of attacking football in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, as the visitors, who had won their last four league games, were blown away by the champions.

Foden got the scoring underway inside eight minutes, sweeping home Bernardo Silva's low cross, before Haaland headed his first in the 34th minute to put City in command.

Haaland made a mockery of settling into life in the Premier League and the Norwegian struck again in the 34th minute on the stretch before Foden added the fourth three minutes later.

Big-money signing Antony curled a stunning strike into the net early in the second half to give United faint hope of a remarkable comeback, before Haaland fired home his 17th goal of an incredible season to notch up his third hat-trick in eight Premier League games.

Foden completed his first Premier League treble to finish off the perfect afternoon for irresistible City, before United substitute Anthony Martial added a late consolation double to make the scoreline more respectable.

Pep Guardiola's side moved to within a point of Arsenal at the top of the standings and a bruised United stayed sixth.

