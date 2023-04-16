Haaland equals Premier League goalscoring record for 38-game season

16 April, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 12:20 am

16 April, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 12:20 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Erling Haaland scored twice in the first half of Manchester City's match against Leicester on Saturday to equal Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

The Norway forward scored his 46th goal in all competitions from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to make it 2-0 to the defending champions after a John Stones opener.

The prolific striker made it 3-0 when he dinked the ball over Daniel Iversen after a clever pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool's Salah scored 32 goals in the 2017/18 season.

The overall single-season record of 34 goals in the Premier League era -- set in the days of 42 games per side, is jointly held by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

Haaland's goal in City's 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich this week was his 45th for the club in all competitions in an incredible debut campaign for Pep Guardiola's team.

That broke the all-competitions goal record by a Premier League player since the English top-flight was rebranded in 1992.

