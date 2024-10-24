Haaland acrobatics light up City rout of Sparta Prague

Erling Haaland's spectacular acrobatic effort lit up Manchester City's 5-0 win over Sparta Prague to move into third place in the Champions League table.

The Norwegian scored twice, including a backheel at shoulder height, as City ran riot against the Czech champions. Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes were also on target for Pep Guardiola's men, who remain unbeaten in all competitions this season. Sparta had taken four points from their opening two Champions League games against Salzburg and Stuttgart, but City were a step up in class too far for the visitors.

Foden's struggle for form and fitness has compounded City's injury problems with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne sidelined. But there were encouraging signs for Guardiola as, restored to the starting line-up, the England international drilled home the opening goal after just three minutes. Haaland had nine efforts on goal in total but was frustrated in the first half as Sparta refused to let the floodgates open before the break. Peter Vindahl produced a stunning save low to his right to parry a powerful downward header from Haaland on 10 minutes. Vindahl also denied Foden, while Haaland had another towering header hacked off the line.

For all the home side's dominance, Sparta would have levelled midway through the first half but for a brilliant save from Ederson to turn behind Veljko Birmancevic's strike on the counter-attack from a City corner. Haaland did finally deliver City's second with an effort reminiscent of his strike against old club Borussia Dortmund two years ago that won Champions League goal of the season. Savinho's chipped cross was slightly behind the 24-year-old, who contorted his body to strike the ball martial arts style and fire it past Vindahl.

🚨🚨| GOAL: HAALAND MAKES IT FOUR!!



Manchester City 4-0 Sparta Praha



pic.twitter.com/93ATwKneYD— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 23, 2024

Stones nodded in a vital stoppage time winner against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday and continued his hot streak in front of goal with a looping header from Nunes' cross. Haaland then completed a three-goal blitz in 11 minutes at the end of a scintillating City counter-attack. Slick passes from Rico Lewis, Foden and Nunes teed up Haaland to slot home his 44th Champions League goal in just 42 appearances in the competition.

Guardiola could afford the luxury of replacing his star number nine, along with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva in the closing stages with City in the midst of a run of seven games in 21 days. Nunes completed the rout from the penalty spot after he had been felled inside the area. Victory takes City onto seven points from their opening three Champions League games, behind only Premier League rivals Liverpool and Aston Villa.