Gvardiol 'doing medical test' at Man City, confirms Guardiola

Sports

AFP
04 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

Gvardiol 'doing medical test' at Man City, confirms Guardiola

The treble winners are closing in on a deal for the Croatia international and are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million).

AFP
04 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 08:36 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Pep Guardiola confirmed defender Josko Gvardiol was undergoing a medical at Manchester City on Friday ahead of a proposed move from RB Leipzig as he prepared his team to face Arsenal in the Community Shield.

The treble winners are closing in on a deal for the Croatia international and are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million).

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's curtain-raiser against Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: "Regarding Gvardiol -- what a beautiful surname he has -- he's doing a medical test.

"Everybody knows he's here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days."

Guardiola, 52, was also asked about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva and made it clear he wants both to stay, especially after the departures of captain Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez.

"Kyle and Bernardo, what can I say? They are so important for us... to replace these players is so, so difficult," said Guardiola.

"We lost two incredible players for us, Gundogan and Riyad was massively important in the last two seasons, goals, assists and personality on the big occasions and important games.

"To lose Kyle and Bernardo would be so difficult. That's why we are going to do everything to keep them because they want to be here."

 

 

Football

Josko Gvardiol / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee