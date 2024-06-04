Gurbaz-Ibrahim mammoth stand takes Afghanistan to 183-5 against Uganda

Afghanistan posted 183-5 in 20 overs in their first 2024 T20 World Cup match against Uganda courtesy of a mammoth 154-run opening partnership between Rahmanullh Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

The right-handed duo, who also played U-19 cricket together for Afghanistan, made the intentions clear with a 66-run powerplay and eventually added 154 off just 14.3 overs.

It was the second-highest opening stand in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Gurbaz made 76 off 45 while Ibrahim scored a 46-ball-70.

After their dismissal, Uganda managed to pull things back really well and kept them well under 200.

Captain Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kweyuta picked up two each.