Sports

Gurbaz-Ibrahim mammoth stand takes Afghanistan to 183-5 against Uganda

The right-handed duo, who also played U-19 cricket together for Afghanistan, made the intentions clear with a 66-run powerplay and eventually added 154 off just 14.3 overs.

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 08:36 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Afghanistan posted 183-5 in 20 overs in their first 2024 T20 World Cup match against Uganda courtesy of a mammoth 154-run opening partnership between Rahmanullh Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

The right-handed duo, who also played U-19 cricket together for Afghanistan, made the intentions clear with a 66-run powerplay and eventually added 154 off just 14.3 overs.

It was the second-highest opening stand in the history of the T20 World Cup. 

Gurbaz made 76 off 45 while Ibrahim scored a 46-ball-70.

After their dismissal, Uganda managed to pull things back really well and kept them well under 200.

Captain Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kweyuta picked up two each.

