Gundogan's record goals wins Man City the FA Cup with 2-1 win over rivals Man Utd

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history to put his side ahead after 12 seconds against Manchester United as the Cityzens won the match 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

City captain Gundogan thumped an unstoppable volley past David de Gea after Erling Haaland flicked on a goal kick.

The previous record was held by Louis Saha who scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 Cup final against Chelsea.

The win gives Pep Guardiola's men the league and FA Cup double and they have a chance for a historic treble if they can win the Champions League final next week.