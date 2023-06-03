Gundogan's record goals win Man City the FA Cup with 2-1 win over rivals Man Utd

Sports

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 01:04 am

Related News

Gundogan's record goals win Man City the FA Cup with 2-1 win over rivals Man Utd

The win gives Pep Guardiola's men the league and FA Cup double and they have a chance for a historic treble if they can win the Champions League final next week. 

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 01:04 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history to put his side ahead after 12 seconds against Manchester United as the Cityzens won the match 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

City captain Gundogan thumped an unstoppable volley past David de Gea after Erling Haaland flicked on a goal kick.

The previous record was held by Louis Saha who scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 Cup final against Chelsea.

The win gives Pep Guardiola's men the league and FA Cup double and they have a chance for a historic treble if they can win the Champions League final next week. 

Football

manchester city / Manchester United top No. 7s / FA Cup / Ilkay Gundogan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

10h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

17h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

7h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

8h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study