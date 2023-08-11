Gundogan among several players yet to be registered ahead of Barca's season debut

Sports

Reuters
11 August, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 12:04 am

Related News

Gundogan among several players yet to be registered ahead of Barca's season debut

Other than former Manchester City captain Gundogan, who joined on a free transfer in June, new signings Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu have also not been registered.

Reuters
11 August, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 12:04 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is among several Barcelona players who have yet to be registered with La Liga due to the club's breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, raising doubts about their participation in Sunday's season opener against Getafe.

Other than former Manchester City captain Gundogan, who joined on a free transfer in June, new signings Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu have also not been registered.

Players such as Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Inaki Pena, who signed new contracts, also remain unregistered.

That means the La Liga champions have only 12 players available for their season debut.

Barca experienced the same situation last season when they were blocked by the strict La Liga financial regulations to register new signings such as Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha. They were eventually registered on the eve of Barca's season opener after the club triggered a last-minute economic operation.

Defender Jules Kounde, however, ended up missing several games as his formalities were not completed until the end of August.

Clubs have to meet La Liga's salary cap to register new signings as well as those who sign contract renewals.

Last year Barcelona resorted to selling club assets as "economic levers" to create the margin they needed with La Liga, as their debts totalled 1.35 billion euros ($1.49 billion).

They will not be able to play at Camp Nou for the next few seasons after agreeing on a financing deal worth 1.45 billion euros to renovate the iconic but outdated stadium.

The 100,000-seater venue was the club's biggest source of income and they will have to be creative to stay competitive within the restrictions of LaLiga's FFP rules for the second season in a row.

Last year the club signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify (SPOT.N) in an agreement worth 280 million euros.

They also agreed to sell a 25% stake in their LaLiga TV rights for the next 25 years to U.S. private equity group Sixth Street (TSLX.N) for 607.5 million euros and approved the sale of a minority share of their audio-visual division to Socios.com and Orpheus Media for 200 million.

It has been reported that they are trying to sell another percentage of their audio-visual division to generate the margin they need to meet LaLiga's salary cap numbers.

Football

Ilkay Gundogan / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil