Gulshan Youth Club: A unique blend of sports, nature and socio-cultural activities

At around 11 am on a Thursday morning before setting foot in the huge playground of Gulshan Youth Club, little did we expect to find any signs of life beneath the blistering sun.

But to our surprise, a group of girls were tirelessly toiling away in a net session. Representing the Gulshan Youth Club Women's Cricket Team in the Premier Division, they looked steadfast in their determination to excel in the upcoming match.

As we watched the girls play, the sound of laughter drifted over from the basketball court a few meters away. There, several teenage boys were immersed in their game, some of whom had travelled all the way from Mohammadpur and Mirpur solely for the sake of playing basketball.

"Because this is the best place in the whole city [for practice]," said one Nahiyan, aged around 18, who came from Dhanmondi.

The women cricketers also weighed in on the fact that the kind of safety-security measures they are provided with here is unparalleled.

Notably, the ground becomes even more vibrant in the afternoon when people of all ages gather in great numbers to play their favourite sports—whether it's cricket, football, basketball, badminton, karate, swimming, roller skating and whatnot.

And of course, on the weekends, the level of activity reaches new heights.

According to Dr Wahiduzzaman Tamal, General Secretary of the club, this is the only playground in the Gulshan area "which was open for all in the past and remains the same now and will continue to be so in the future."

The lush greenery surrounding the ground, with hundreds of trees and rare tranquillity found nowhere else in the capital, alongside the adjacent Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Memorial Park managed by the club itself, makes Dhaka Youth Club a premier destination for people cherishing the unique blend of sports, nature, and socio-cultural activities.

Without the club's involvement, the park would have been devastated long ago, believes Dr Wahiduzzaman.

The club, founded in the mid-70s by local youths, has become a multifaceted voluntary organisation today, and offers various activities, including sports, cultural events, and social services, aiming to foster camaraderie and social responsibility among members.

"What makes the club stand out from most other clubs in Dhaka is that while its membership is open exclusively to Gulshan residents, its services are available to all, as a conscious effort to bridge the social divides," said Mehadi Hasan, Vice President of the club.

The club provides free medical care to underprivileged people and has educational initiatives for their children. It also operates a sewing academy to empower marginalised women to self-sufficiency, while it distributes aid during natural calamities.

Of late, the club has been expanding its sports facilities to cater to the interests of the younger generation by establishing an astroturf specifically designed for 5-a-side football as a modern trend all over the world nowadays.

This new addition will provide children with a safe and exciting environment to enhance their football skills while promoting physical activity and teamwork.

The astroturf provides a refreshing contrast to the concrete abstract surrounding it. The vibrant green colours of the synthetic grass of the turf will shine under the sunlight, inviting young football enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the joy of the game.

The club is also actively trying to rope in the best coaches across all sports so that they can share their knowledge and experience with the children coming here.

Already, veteran cricket coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim is acting as the technical consultant of the club, while the club has also secured a deal with superstar Mohammad Ashraful to act as a cricket instructor starting in September, informed Mehadi Hasan.

Meanwhile, recent reports in some media outlets have highlighted concerns about the installation of concrete and fencing in a section of the park, with some expressing opposition to its repurposing.

When asked about this, Dr Wahiduzzaman highlighted that heavy rainfall renders the field unsuitable for playing for a significant part of the year, prompting local residents to demand the establishment of a football turf.

Later, Dhaka North City Corporation initiated a project to construct a modern football turf with concrete and artificial grass cover. Once completed, the turf will provide children and teenagers in the area with a year-round green play space.

Mehadi Hasan also addressed the need for fencing around the field, citing incidents where park walkers were injured by cricket and footballs.

"Hence, the fencing was implemented upon special request from park users and on the advice of Dhaka North City Corporation to ensure safety for pedestrians," Hasan explained.