Gulbadin Naib: ‘Australia win great moment for me, my nation and my people’

Over the years, Afghanistan have cemented their position as a good cricketing nation. The national team has produced world-class T20 players like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, but have failed to make an impact in ICC tournaments until now. On Sunday, the Afghans pulled off a Trans-Tasmanian double in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and just like what they did to New Zealand, they probably dealt the final knockout blow to Australia in their Super 8 fixture.

The result has blown Group 1 of the Super 8s wide open as Afghanistan also sealed their most famous win. The Aussies were outplayed in all departments, as Rashid and Co. produced a different level of cricket, something which they will be looking to build on in their final Super 8 group game.

The meaning of the win was also perfectly summed up in the way the Afghans celebrated after the final Aussie wicket, as the entire backroom staff, substitutes raced into the field to congratulate the players on the field.

Chasing 149 runs, Australia were bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs, courtesy of Naib's 4/20. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets for Afghanistan. For the Aussies, Glenn Maxwell smacked 59 off 41 balls.

Initially, Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 60 off 49 balls, driving Afghanistan to 148/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran hammered 51 off 48 balls. For the Aussies, Pat Cummins struck thrice.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Naib said, "We were waiting for a long time. Great moment for me, my nation, my people. Big achievement for our cricket. Thanks to our fans for supporting our cricket journey. We worked hard for the last 2 months, and the result is in front of you. The wicket wasn't easy to bat on, the ball was too bouncy. I took two wickets early on, and carried that on later."

"Thanks to Rashid for trusting me. This was a complete team effort. The way Naveen bowled, the way Gurbaz and Ibrahim batted. We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement for Afghanistan cricket, our history isn't too much so this is a great achievement. We played great cricket in the last World Cup, and this year we beat New Zealand in the group stage. Our journey starts now. We have great management and I'm very fortunate to have this team. Every game is important, we will rest tomorrow and think about it," he added.