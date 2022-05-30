Gujarat Titans lift title in maiden IPL season

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to clinch the title in debut season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya produced a brilliant all-round performance as he picked up three wickets and scored 34 runs as well. Titans suffered two major blows in powerplay after Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) fell early.

But Gill (45*) and Miller (32*) ensured the debutants got past the finish line.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya took three wickets to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest 130/9 in 20 overs. The Gujarat Titans skipper returned 3/17 in his four overs as Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals after electing to bat first.

R Sai Kishore also added two wickets under his belt.

The grand finale started with the closing ceremony featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as well as iconic singer AR Rahman. The IPL also entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest cricket jersey in the world.