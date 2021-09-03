Guinness World Records honours Ronaldo for becoming highest scoring footballer

Sports

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 10:09 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Guinness World Records honoured Cristiano Ronaldo for his achievement to become the highest-scoring man in international football history. 

Ronaldo set the record with his 110th goal for Portugal against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, reports News18.

The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. He added a second — another header — minutes later in the 2-1 victory. Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.

"I'm so happy, not only for the record but for the special moments with two goals at the end," Ronaldo said.

"It was so tough, but we have to appreciate what the team did, they and the fans believed until the end of the game."

It had been a frustrating night for Ronaldo and his compatriots as Ireland defended resolutely after taking the lead and largely restricted the hosts to pot-shots from distance, reports Reuters.

In the 89th minute, Ronaldo lined up a free kick on the edge of the box but the 19-year-old Bazunu again repelled his effort.

Ronaldo, however, simply refused to be denied.

His movement was impeccable, darting this way and that to free himself from the attentions of the defence and get on the end of substitute Goncalo Guedes's cross to power in a headed equaliser.

That took him past Iranian Ali Daei's total of 109 international goals and he repeated the feat in the 96th minute with another header to move on to 111.

While Ronaldo's night was almost perfect, there was one blot on his copybook.

He was booked for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winning goal, meaning he will miss Portugal's trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

That may be good news for Manchester United, however, as Ronaldo is expected to play the first match of his second spell at the Premier League club against Newcastle United next Saturday.

