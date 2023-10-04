A guide to all World Cup 2023 venues

Ten iconic venues across India will play host to the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

From Dharamsala to Bangalore, thousands of fans will gather to watch the finest the global game has to offer.

Here's your guide to all ten venues you can expect to see throughout the tournament.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Establishment: 1982

Capacity: 132,000

Average 1st innings score: 235

Average 2nd innings score: 203

Matches won batting first: 16/28(57.14%)

The largest sports stadium in the world will set the stage for the tournament opener, host an India vs Pakistan thriller and proudly present the World Cup's climax final.

The stadium has hosted IPL finals and, in 2011, the last time that a World Cup was played in India, the hosts broke Australia's streak of making the final of every ODI World Cup since 1996.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Establishment: 1969

Capacity: 40,000

Average 1st innings score: 232

Average 2nd innings score: 215

Matches won batting first: 14/38 (36.84)

With boundary sizes of around 65 metres, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer some of the highest-scoring innings of the tournament.

Records could be broken in a repeat of 2011, where Kevin O'Brien crashed the fastest hundred in an ODI World Cup in just 50 balls as Ireland chased down 328 to beat England.

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Establishment: 1916

Capacity: 38,200

Average 1st innings: 224

Average 2nd innings score: 205

Matches won batting first: 17/34(50%)

Situated next to the Indian Ocean, the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will provide one of the most humid climates across all venues and probably the slowest pitch in the tournament.

The first-ever tied Test match was played between India and Australia in 1986 at the stadium that sits just two kilometres from Marina Beach.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Established: 1883

Capacity: 48,000

Average 1st innings score: 223

Average 2nd innings score: 203

Matches won batting first: 13/28(46.42%)

The Indian capital boasts one of the most historic venues in the country.

The stadium formerly had the reputation of producing slow pitches but, following a renovation of the square, the pace has picked up with totals to match.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala

Established: 2003

Capacity: 23,000

Average 1st innings score: 214

Average 2nd innings score: 201

Matches won batting first: 1/ 4(25%)

With its picturesque views, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is one of the newest stadiums in the country.

With a 64-metre boundary, fans are at the heart of the action and high-scoring innings can be expected in the stadium's opening game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Established: 1864

Capacity: 63,000

Average 1st innings score: 241

Average 2nd innings score: 203

Matches won batting first: 20/35(57.14%)

Before the Narendra Modi Stadium's renovation, Eden Gardens held the title for the largest venue in India with a capacity of 68,000.

The lively pitch and breezy conditions next to the Hooghly River are sure to rustle up some stunning ODI clashes, as well as a World Cup semi-final meeting.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Established: 2017

Capacity: 50,000

Average 1st innings score: 219

Average 2nd innings score: 212

Matches won batting first: 2/9(22.22%)

Lucknow's cricket stadium, built in 2017, has not hosted a huge number of international matches before but the conditions are primed for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The IPL matches on this ground were extremely low-scoring because of the slowish nature of the wicket.

The stage will be set for Australia vs South Africa on 12 October, where history will be made as the stadium hosts its first-ever World Cup fixture.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Established: 1974

Capacity: 33,000

Average 1st innings score: 234

Average 2nd innings score: 201

Matches won batting first: 14/29(48.27%)

India's 'cricket capital' boasts another colossal venue which will act as a host to the other semi-final.

The distinct red-soil pitch has seen some monumental feats in the sport since it was built in 1974.

From Sachin Tendulkar's masterful innings in the 1996 Men's Cricket World Cup to left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel's 10/119 bowling figures for New Zealand against India, the venue is used to providing magical moments.

MCA International Stadium, Pune

Established: 2011

Capacity: 42,700

Average 1st innings score: 307

Average 2nd innings score: 281

Matches won batting first: 4/7(57.14%)

Nestled in a secluded area on the outskirts of Pune, the stadium hosted its first international game when India took on England in 2012 — it was granted Test status in 2016.

Players and fans alike flock to the stadium for its ability to conjure huge scores.

The hosts will take on Bangladesh when it stages its first 2023 ICC Men's World Cup clash on 19 October.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Established: 2004

Capacity: 39,200

Average 1st innings score: 288

Average 2nd innings score: 262

Matches won batting first: 4/7(57.14%)

Before the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was built in 2005, all international cricket in Hyderabad was played at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium.

The venue's popularity has sky-rocketed over 18 years and it lays claim to the rise of the Sunrisers Hyderabad who have established themselves as a strong IPL force for nearly a decade.

A total of three matches will be played in October at the stadium including Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on 12 October.