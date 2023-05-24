Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola would like the financial charges against the club to be dealt with "as soon as possible".

City, who secured their fifth league title in six seasons under Guardiola last weekend, were charged by the Premier League in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

They were also accused of not cooperating with the investigation since it began in December 2018.

The club have denied any wrongdoing.

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Then, if we have done something wrong everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, (done things) in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow."

City, who were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008, are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, "in particular with respect to its revenue ... and its operating costs".

"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts," Guardiola said.

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

Guardiola, who has a contract until 2025, has no plans to leave the club.

"I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us," he said.

"I would like to continue here next season independent of the result (of the Champions League final). I don't know what it's going to feel like winning or losing, but my feeling is I have a contract and I want to respect the club."

City face Inter Milan on June 10 after they take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.