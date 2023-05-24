Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

Sports

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:53 pm

Related News

Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola would like the financial charges against the club to be dealt with "as soon as possible".

City, who secured their fifth league title in six seasons under Guardiola last weekend, were charged by the Premier League in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

They were also accused of not cooperating with the investigation since it began in December 2018.

The club have denied any wrongdoing.

"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Then, if we have done something wrong everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, (done things) in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow."

City, who were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008, are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, "in particular with respect to its revenue ... and its operating costs".

"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts," Guardiola said.

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

Guardiola, who has a contract until 2025, has no plans to leave the club.

"I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us," he said.

"I would like to continue here next season independent of the result (of the Champions League final). I don't know what it's going to feel like winning or losing, but my feeling is I have a contract and I want to respect the club."

City face Inter Milan on June 10 after they take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss