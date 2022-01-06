Guardiola to sit out FA Cup match after positive Covid test

Sports

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Guardiola to sit out FA Cup match after positive Covid test

City said that Guardiola returned a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 08:57 pm
Guardiola to sit out FA Cup match after positive Covid test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round match away to fourth-tier Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

City said that Guardiola returned a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.

"Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," City said in a statement, adding thatseven first-team players and 14 backroom staff are isolating for Covid-19 related reasons.

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the team for Friday's game, said Guardiola does not have many symptoms.

"We had an outbreak.... That's a big outbreak. We are getting it day by day, don't know where it will end," Borrell told a news conference later on Thursday.

"Pep is fine, he has the virus. Fortunately he doesn't have many symptoms. But we are permanently in touch, like we would be here but on zoom or via a call, through technology instead of live."

City are top of the Premier League table on 53 points after 21 matches, 10 points above second-placed Chelsea, whom they host in a league match on Jan. 15 after facing Swindon.

Earlier on Thursday, Burnley said that manager Sean Dyche will miss their FA Cup third-round tie at home to second-tier Huddersfield Town on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Guardiola and Dyche are the latest Premier League managers to test positive in recent weeks after Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp.

Britain on Wednesday reported 194,747 further cases of Covid-19 and 334 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / FA Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

9h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

10h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

10h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

1h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

3h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

3h | Videos
TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership