Guardiola says 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph

Sports

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 03:04 pm

Related News

Guardiola says 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph

"We have talked with the club - my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years - we will see."

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 03:04 pm
Guardiola says &#039;closer to leaving than staying&#039; after latest Man City triumph

Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday minutes after steering them to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

"The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying," the Spaniard told Sky News, before clarifying that there would be no immediate departure from the club he has managed since 2016.

"We have talked with the club - my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years - we will see."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At a news conference, Guardiola did not elaborate beyond saying he was naturally tired after another mammoth effort that ended in a remarkable sixth title in seven years for City.

But he reassured fans that he was up for the challenge of next weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester United and would no doubt find the motivation again for the next Premier League season as he has done repeatedly.

Guardiola was modest about his latest achievement, saying other managers such as Manchester United's Alex Ferguson had achieved more than him in the past.

And he was full of praise for this season's rivals, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who pushed him throughout.

"We competed incredibly well again and at the end, for a little margin, we won it, we did it ... We have done something incredible," he said, lavishing praise on his players.

"If I landed here tomorrow and they would say that in the next seven years, you will win six Premier Leagues, I would say 'are you crazy?'

"It's the Premier League, it's the toughest one. This is the toughest for many reasons, the lack of recovery."

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Now | Videos
Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

1h | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

2h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

4h | Videos