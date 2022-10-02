Guardiola says City have 'strategy' in place if he leaves

Sports

Reuters
02 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:40 am

Related News

Guardiola says City have 'strategy' in place if he leaves

Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Reuters
02 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Guardiola says City have &#039;strategy&#039; in place if he leaves

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Premier League club knows the right steps to go forward even if he leaves at the end of the current season.

Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Asked what City's future would look like if he did not sign a contract extension, Guardiola told reporters, "the club knows exactly what is the next step."

"No one can see the problems (of the future) but I am 100% convinced," the Spaniard added, speaking ahead of City's clash against rivals Manchester United.

"They know what the strategy is, what they have to do right now, tomorrow and for next season. When the club depends on one person we have a problem. If the club just depends on Pep it is because we have not done well.

"I never buy players, it is not my money. It is the club. The club is the most important word. Every decision we make is thinking about the club…"

City, who are second in the league standings, host sixth-placed United later on Sunday.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

57m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

57m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets