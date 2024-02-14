Guardiola praises "perfect" Manchester City after 3-1 win in Copenhagen

Sports

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 01:13 pm

Related News

Guardiola praises "perfect" Manchester City after 3-1 win in Copenhagen

"The biggest players appear on the biggest stages, it's the hour of truth in the last 16 of the Champions League," Guardiola said of the Belgian's efforts on TNT Sports.

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 01:13 pm
Guardiola praises &quot;perfect&quot; Manchester City after 3-1 win in Copenhagen

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance as they beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne once again magnificent for the English champions.

De Bruyne scored the opener and played a part in the two subsequent goals as City negotiated a tricky away leg in a venue where rivals Manchester United lost 4-3 in the group stage.

"The biggest players appear on the biggest stages, it's the hour of truth in the last 16 of the Champions League," Guardiola said of the Belgian's efforts on TNT Sports.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The way we played today was perfect - be patient in the right moment, they are so tight, well-organised. I'm really proud of the team again. It's not done, the third goal helped us a lot and hopefully we can finish at home."

For much of the second half it looked like City would be taking home a slender one-goal lead against a side who have shown they are capable of pulling off an upset, but Phil Foden's stoppage-time goal made it 3-1 to give them a two-goal cushion.

"It was important not to lose the qualification here. The game was really well played from minute one. We conceded a goal, avoidable but sometimes it happens... but in general we concede really, really few," Guardiola said.

The coach said he had sympathy for winger Jack Grealish, who had to be replaced in the first half after picking up a groin injury.

"It's a pity because in these types of games we need this type of tempo, the control. Bernardo (Silva) and Jack help us a lot to make an extra pass in the attack," Guardiola said.

"It was a pity but it is what it is."

Football

Erling Braut Haaland / manchester city / Pep Guardiola / Kevin de Bruyne / Phil Foden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

22m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

32m | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Unraveling how to flirt, with science!

52m | Features
With each passing year, Valentine’s Day became more and more “commercial”. PHOTO: TBS

Is Hallmark the real Cupid?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

1h | Videos
Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

2h | Videos
The AI companions you can have conversations with

The AI companions you can have conversations with

4h | Videos
Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

5h | Videos