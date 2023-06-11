Guardiola after City's maiden UCL win: 'Be careful Real Madrid, we're coming for you'

Following the Premier League team's first Champions League championship, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sent a cheeky warning to Real Madrid.

On Saturday, City overcame Inter Milan 1-0 to claim the European Cup.

However, Madrid has won it 14 times throughout their glorious history.

Guardiola has now issued a warning to the La Liga heavyweights, saying that his City team will want to match their record.

"Be careful Real Madrid, we're 13 UCLs away but we're coming for you. We are on our way!

"If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you," Guardiola said.