GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton in his first over

Sports

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 02:20 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 01:44 pm

Related News

GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton in his first over

After three dot balls, Litton got an opportunity to free his arms off a short ball bowled by the Montreal Tigers ace but hit that straight to Abbas Afridi at point. Litton scored 9 off 11.

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 02:20 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 01:44 pm
GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton in his first over

Litton Das started off well with a six over the deep fine-leg boundary but it was his captain in Bangladesh T20I side, Shakib Al Hasan, who put an end to his debut innings in the Global T20 Canada in Brampton. 

Litton, the Surrey Jaguars vice-captain, was up against a crafty Shakib in the fifth over of the match. 

After three dot balls, Litton got an opportunity to free his arms off a short ball bowled by the Montreal Tigers ace but hit that straight to Abbas Afridi at point. Litton scored 9 off 11.

It's not the first time Shakib got the better of Litton. The right-hander got out five times to Shakib prior to that and strikes at well under 100 against him.

 

 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Litton Das

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

6m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

11m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

21m | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

56m | TBS Markets
Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

1h | TBS World
Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results