GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton for the 6th time in T20s

Sports

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 02:20 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 02:20 am

Related News

GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton for the 6th time in T20s

After three dot balls, Litton got an opportunity to free his arms off a short ball bowled by the Montreal Tigers ace but hit that straight to Abbas Afridi at point. Litton scored 9 off 11.

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 02:20 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 02:20 am
GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton for the 6th time in T20s

Litton Das started off well with a six over the deep fine-leg boundary but it was his captain in Bangladesh T20I side, Shakib Al Hasan, who put an end to his debut innings in the Global T20 Canada in Brampton. 

Litton, the Surrey Jaguars vice-captain, was up against a crafty Shakib in the fifth over of the match. 

After three dot balls, Litton got an opportunity to free his arms off a short ball bowled by the Montreal Tigers ace but hit that straight to Abbas Afridi at point. Litton scored 9 off 11.

It's not the first time Shakib got the better of Litton. The right-hander got out five times to Shakib prior to that and strikes at well under 100 against him.

 

 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Litton Das

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

14h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

19h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

14h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

1d | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results