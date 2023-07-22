GT20 Canada: Shakib gets Litton for the 6th time in T20s

Litton Das started off well with a six over the deep fine-leg boundary but it was his captain in Bangladesh T20I side, Shakib Al Hasan, who put an end to his debut innings in the Global T20 Canada in Brampton.

Litton, the Surrey Jaguars vice-captain, was up against a crafty Shakib in the fifth over of the match.

After three dot balls, Litton got an opportunity to free his arms off a short ball bowled by the Montreal Tigers ace but hit that straight to Abbas Afridi at point. Litton scored 9 off 11.

It's not the first time Shakib got the better of Litton. The right-hander got out five times to Shakib prior to that and strikes at well under 100 against him.