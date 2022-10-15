Group A preview: SL likely to go through; Namibia, Netherlands and UAE to battle it out for a place in Super 12s

Sports

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

Group A preview: SL likely to go through; Namibia, Netherlands and UAE to battle it out for a place in Super 12s

Sri Lanka, who recently won the Asia Cup, are favourites to progress but face a tricky first test against Namibia, who progressed to the Super 12s in their first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year.

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Group A promises to be a highly-contested one in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 starting tomorrow as Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) battle it out to qualify for the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka, who recently won the Asia Cup, are favourites to progress but face a tricky first test against Namibia, who progressed to the Super 12s in their first ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year.

UAE's return to the competition comes against Netherlands, who will be keen to make up for a disappointing campaign last year.

All six fixtures will be held at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, with the winners joining defending champions and hosts Australia, and Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and the Group B runners-up in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

The team who finishes second will enter Group 2 and face Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and the Group A runners-up.

Namibia 

Namibia were firm underdogs in their Round 1 group at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 but comfortable victories over Netherlands and Ireland ensured their progression to the tournament-proper.

Since then, they have claimed their first-ever series win over a Full-Member nation, beating Zimbabwe (3-2) in a five-match T20I series in May. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus was the star of the show in the win that secured qualification over Ireland.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens is one new addition to keep an eye on this time around. Having captained his country at the under-19 level previously, he has already made a mark for them at the senior level.

Although Sri Lanka will be a tough first test, Namibia will hope that they get the better of the Netherlands in their second fixture, as they did last year, which could well set up a second consecutive Super 12s appearance.

Sri Lanka

Ever-present at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka are going to have to do it the hard way if they want to become champions for the second time.

They reached the final on three occasions between 2009 and 2014 and struck gold at the third time of asking thanks to a typically assured innings from Kumar Sangakkara. But two consecutive eighth-place finishes  means expectations have been tempered ahead of their next campaign.

The Asia Cup win in September suggests the side have turned a corner, however. Wanindu Hasaranga impressed with the ball there as only India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar took more wickets than the talented leg-spinner.

Netherlands 

A defeat to Bangladesh and a washout against Oman saw them eliminated before their final first round fixture at the 2016 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Then, in 2021, they were soundly beaten in each of their three fixtures and were skittled out for less than 110 on two occasions.   

That means a fast start is a must this year for the lowest-ranked side in the group and they will want to be in a strong position prior to their clash with Sri Lanka on 20 October.

One of those who struggled to get going in the UAE was Bas de Leede, who failed to make double figures in either of his group stage innings.

The summer went well for the 22-year-old, though, who struck two T20I half-centuries against New Zealand and 89 against Pakistan in an ODI. 

If he and Max O'Dowd can find their best form, the Netherlands are in with a chance.

United Arab Emirates 

After an eight-year hiatus, the UAE are back in the T20 World Cup.  Their only previous ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearance, in 2014, yielded three defeats.

Bar a change in captain, preparations for the tournament have been smooth, and they gave two-time world champions West Indies a stern test in their penultimate warm-up fixture, with spinner Junaid Siddique impressing with figures of five for 13.

They ultimately came up 17 runs short chasing 152 despite the best efforts of Muhammad Waseem (69 from 52) and Zawar Farid (29 from 14). 

It was a promising and morale-boosting team performance and one that suggests they have what it takes to ruffle a few feathers in Group 1.

T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Namibia Cricket Team / UAE cricket team / Netherlands Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

9h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

12h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

7h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

52m | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

52m | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

3h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back