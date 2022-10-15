Group A preview: SL likely to go through; Namibia, Netherlands and UAE to battle it out for a place in Super 12s

Group A promises to be a highly-contested one in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 starting tomorrow as Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) battle it out to qualify for the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka, who recently won the Asia Cup, are favourites to progress but face a tricky first test against Namibia, who progressed to the Super 12s in their first ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year.

UAE's return to the competition comes against Netherlands, who will be keen to make up for a disappointing campaign last year.

All six fixtures will be held at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, with the winners joining defending champions and hosts Australia, and Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and the Group B runners-up in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

The team who finishes second will enter Group 2 and face Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and the Group A runners-up.

Namibia

Namibia were firm underdogs in their Round 1 group at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 but comfortable victories over Netherlands and Ireland ensured their progression to the tournament-proper.

Since then, they have claimed their first-ever series win over a Full-Member nation, beating Zimbabwe (3-2) in a five-match T20I series in May. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus was the star of the show in the win that secured qualification over Ireland.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens is one new addition to keep an eye on this time around. Having captained his country at the under-19 level previously, he has already made a mark for them at the senior level.

Although Sri Lanka will be a tough first test, Namibia will hope that they get the better of the Netherlands in their second fixture, as they did last year, which could well set up a second consecutive Super 12s appearance.

Sri Lanka

Ever-present at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka are going to have to do it the hard way if they want to become champions for the second time.

They reached the final on three occasions between 2009 and 2014 and struck gold at the third time of asking thanks to a typically assured innings from Kumar Sangakkara. But two consecutive eighth-place finishes means expectations have been tempered ahead of their next campaign.

The Asia Cup win in September suggests the side have turned a corner, however. Wanindu Hasaranga impressed with the ball there as only India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar took more wickets than the talented leg-spinner.

Netherlands

A defeat to Bangladesh and a washout against Oman saw them eliminated before their final first round fixture at the 2016 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Then, in 2021, they were soundly beaten in each of their three fixtures and were skittled out for less than 110 on two occasions.

That means a fast start is a must this year for the lowest-ranked side in the group and they will want to be in a strong position prior to their clash with Sri Lanka on 20 October.

One of those who struggled to get going in the UAE was Bas de Leede, who failed to make double figures in either of his group stage innings.

The summer went well for the 22-year-old, though, who struck two T20I half-centuries against New Zealand and 89 against Pakistan in an ODI.

If he and Max O'Dowd can find their best form, the Netherlands are in with a chance.

United Arab Emirates

After an eight-year hiatus, the UAE are back in the T20 World Cup. Their only previous ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearance, in 2014, yielded three defeats.

Bar a change in captain, preparations for the tournament have been smooth, and they gave two-time world champions West Indies a stern test in their penultimate warm-up fixture, with spinner Junaid Siddique impressing with figures of five for 13.

They ultimately came up 17 runs short chasing 152 despite the best efforts of Muhammad Waseem (69 from 52) and Zawar Farid (29 from 14).

It was a promising and morale-boosting team performance and one that suggests they have what it takes to ruffle a few feathers in Group 1.