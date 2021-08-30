Greenwood joins Rooney, Owen and Fowler in elite club with 20th Premier League goal

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 04:37 pm

The Man Utd striker became the fourth-youngest player in league history to reach the milestone.

The Man Utd striker became the fourth-youngest player in league history to reach the milestone.

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 04:37 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Mason Greenwood's strike for Manchester United against Wolves proved to be a historic one for the 19-year-old.

His winning goal, which arrived 10 minutes from time, was his 20th in the league for the Red Devils, pushing him into a historic club of players who have achieved that benchmark before they have hit their 20th birthday.

Previously, only Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney had completed such an achievement.  

What was said?

Speaking to Match of the Day, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Greenwood's goal: "It's special. To get the shot on target from that angle is good, of course the keeper maybe could have saved it but he hit it so quickly.

"The beauty of him is that he can go outside right foot and inside left foot, so it's hard for a defender."

Another Greenwood record

Furthermore, Greenwood has become just the second teenager to score in his side's first three Premier League matches of the season, after Fowler did so for Liverpool in the 1994-95 campaign.

Greenwood proved United's match-winner at Molineux as he showed good composure to drill home from a tight angle while Wolves players were protesting about a possible foul from Paul Pogba on Ruben Neves in the midfield.

Previously, Greenwood had found the target against both Leeds and Southampton, scoring the second in a 5-1 victory and the equalizer in a 1-1 draw respectively.

Source: Goal.com

Mason Greenwood / manchester united / English Premier League

