Green ready to 'plug holes' for Australia after IPL roles

The right-hander had a slow start batting at number three for Royal Challengers Bangalore but thrived when slotted into the middle order after being dropped for a few games.

Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green says he is ready to bat up and down the order at the ICC T20 World Cup after being utilised in several roles during the Indian Premier League.

The right-hander had a slow start batting at number three for Royal Challengers Bangalore but thrived when slotted into the middle order after being dropped for a few games.

Australia's batting lineup at the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, is well set but Green's versatility could come in handy if selectors opt for a second all-rounder.

Green may also be called into action while captain and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is unable to bowl as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

"That's the beauty of what I've been exposed to in the last few years," Green told reporters in Barbados in the lead-up to Australia's opener against Oman.

"It's not always been a consistent spot that I've locked into.

"But at the same time, I'm also thankful for that. I feel like I can jump in at many different roles.

"I think that's where I see myself this tournament, maybe plugging holes in the team."

Green is not the only Australian player to notice improvement after an IPL spell.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins savoured a successful tournament as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping his team to the final. Cummins said his T20 bowling was probably as good as it has ever been over the last 10 years.

"We played 17 games straight (at the IPL)," the Test and one-day captain told Cricket Australia's website.

"For the most part, international T20s are after the test series, and you've got to try and hit a yorker or a slower ball, and then go back to a test series.

"So just getting the pace of the game and executing some of those balls that you need more in T20 cricket than in other formats, I feel really well placed."

Reigning test and one-day world champions Australia are bidding to become the first team to hold all three of cricket's major global trophies with victory in the T20 World Cup.

