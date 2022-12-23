Green after bagging INR 17.5 Crore: 'Pinching myself that this has all happened'

Sports

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 07:56 pm

"I'm pinching myself that this has all happened," Green said tonight in comments released by Cricket Australia.

Cameron Green, a recent addition to the Mumbai Indians, said he was pinching himself after learning that the five-time IPL champions had purchased him for a staggering INR 17.5 Crore on Friday during the auction.

Green overtook Sam Curran as the second-most expensive player in IPL Auctions history after the latter, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for 18.5 Crores.

Green said he was shocked to see the auction and shook when the final call was confirmed in a statement published by Cricket Australia on their official website.

"I'm pinching myself that this has all happened," Green said tonight in comments released by Cricket Australia.

"It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed."

"I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it.

"The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition, so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can't wait to get there next year."

Green racked up two quick-fire T20I fifties against India before the T20 World Cup and broke into Australia's T20 World Cup team. The all-rounder is also an integral part of the Test and ODI side.

