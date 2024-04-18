‘Greatest Women's ODI knock’: Athapaththu hailed after sensational 195* against SA

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:14 pm

‘Greatest Women's ODI knock’: Athapaththu hailed after sensational 195* against SA

It was the first time two captains scored 175+ in an ODI - Men or Women - and Athapaththu's 195* was by far the highest knock in Women's ODIs in a successful run-chase.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chamari Athapaththu's sensational 195* off just 135 deliveries against hosts South African helped Sri Lanka complete the highest-ever chase in the history of Women's ODIs (302 in 44.3 overs) and trump Laura Wolvaardt's 184* to square the three-match series 1-1 in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. 

It was the first time two captains scored 175+ in an ODI - Men or Women - and Athapaththu's 195* was by far the highest knock in Women's ODIs in a successful run-chase. 

Only Glenn Maxwell (201*) has more runs in a 50-over international game in a run-chase.

Athapaththu is now the only batter in Women's ODI history to score 175+ more than once. She had scored 178* against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

"The greatest Women's ODI knock ever from one of the finest women's cricketers to ever play the game," former Sri Lanka captain and now Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga wrote on X.

 

