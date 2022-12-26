The greatest footballer in my lifetime, Lionel Messi: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of his life following the forward's World Cup triumph.

Messi was in inspired form this winter in Qatar, scoring seven goals - including two in the final win over France - and assisting a further three as Argentina won their first World Cup since 1986.

The World Cup win has, to many, cemented Messi's legacy as the greatest footballer of all time, and speaking to the press ahead of the return of Premier League football, Klopp agrees.

"Argentina deserved it and when you saw the team and the country celebrating, then it probably hit the right country in difficult times. I am really happy for them, they waited for a long time," Klopp said.

"The greatest footballer in my lifetime, Lionel Messi, the way he plays football in this age should give us all a hint at how long footballers can perform at the top level. We shouldn't close the books too early. It was a joy to watch him."