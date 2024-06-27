A great learning experience, we carry a lot of belief: Rashid Khan

Following the nine-wicket defeat to South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan expressed disappointment with the loss, but happiness with the team's overall campaign, pointing to the success of seamers and spinners in this "great learning experience".

The big match inexperience of Afghanistan was visible as their batting line-up folded for just 56 runs thanks to fiery spells from pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the powerplay and Tabraiz Shamsi's spin. Proteas, on the other hand, have overcome a seven-game winless streak in the semifinals of any ICC Cricket World Cup and are set to play either India or England in a historic final.

Following the game, skipper Rashid said during the post-match presentation, "It was tough, tough for us as a team. We might have done better but the conditions did not allow us to do what we wanted. That is how T20 cricket is, you need to be ready for all conditions. I think they bowled really well. I think we got good success in this tournament because the seamers bowled really well, you need good starts. I think we were unlucky with Mujeeb's injury, but our seamers and even Nabi bowled brilliantly with the new ball. That made our job easier as spinners."

The skipper also said that there is some work to be done in their middle-order batting line-up but the team is carrying a lot of belief after this landmark first-ever semifinal finish.

"We have enjoyed this tournament. We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa. It is just the beginning for us, we have the confidence and belief to beat any side. We just need to keep our processes going. This has been a great learning experience for us. What we take from the competition is our belief. We know we have the skills, it is just about managing tough situations, pressure situations. There is some work to be done, especially in the middle, in order to take the innings deep. As I said, it is always learning for our team, and we have achieved good results so far, but we come back doing more hard work, especially in the batting department," he added.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen made the Asian side regret their decision, reducing them to 28/6. Though Karim Janat and skipper Rashid Khan tried to launch a counterattack with some boundaries, Proteas folded Afghanistan for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen were the top bowlers for Proteas. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also took two wickets each.

In the run-chase, Proteas lost de Kock early. However, Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram took SA to the winning score in 8.5 overs.

With this win, Proteas overcame a winless streak in seven World Cup semifinals across both ODIs and T20I formats and reached their first-ever final. Afghanistan's inspirational and dream run ended in the semifinals.

Jansen was given the 'Player of the Match' award.