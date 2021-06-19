GPH’s 1st inter-divisional cricket tournament held in Ctg

Sports

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 08:17 pm

GPH's 1st inter-divisional cricket tournament held in Ctg

SMS Fighters won the trophy while the GPH Warriors secured the second place in the tournament

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 08:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The prize giving ceremony of the 1st Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament 2021 organised by GPH Ispat Limited was held recently at the GPH cricket ground in Kumira of Chattogram. 

SMS Fighters won the trophy while the GPH Warriors secured the second place in the tournament, said a media statement issued on Saturday.

Addressing the prize giving ceremony, GPH Group Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam said they are going to establish GPH Cricket Team with best cricketers in the national corporate level.

Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, chairman of GPH Ispat Limited said to organise such event in workplace is inspirational for employees. 

GPH Ispat Limited Directors, Md Ashrafuzzaman, Md Abdul Ahad and Md Azizul Haque Raju; Executive Director (plant), Engineer Madani M Imtiaz Hossain; Executive Director (F&BD), Kamrul Islam; Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Almas Shimul; Advisors, Arafat Kamal and Md Amirul Islam, among others, were present on the occasion. 

